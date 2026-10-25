RCMP continues to Investigate the 2011 Murder of a Trenton Man

RCMP say it is continuing to investigate the murder of a Trenton man who died in 2011.

Today marks 15 years since 44-year-old Edward William Phalen was shot outside a home on Mechanic Street in Trenton. The police investigation revealed the victim left his home to go to a nearby convenience store around 7:45 that evening. When Phalen returned home, he was shot and killed by a person or persons waiting for him.

RCMP believe there are people who have information that could result in an arrest and charges.

The Nova Scotia Department of Justice is offering rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Phalen’s murder. The Provincial Rewards Line is 1-888-710-9090.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit at 902-896-5070. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.