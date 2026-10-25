Listen Live

Listen Live

RCMP continues to Investigate the 2011 Murder of a Trenton Man

Oct 25, 2026 | Local News

RCMP say it is continuing to investigate the murder of a Trenton man who died in 2011.

Today marks 15 years since 44-year-old Edward William Phalen was shot outside a home on Mechanic Street in Trenton.  The police investigation revealed the victim left his home to go to a nearby convenience store around 7:45 that evening.  When Phalen returned home, he was shot and killed by a person or persons waiting for him.

RCMP believe there are people who have information that could result in an arrest and charges.

The Nova Scotia Department of Justice is offering rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Phalen’s murder.  The Provincial Rewards Line is 1-888-710-9090.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit at 902-896-5070.  To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.

Other Local News Stories

Guysborough Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Closed Today

Oct 25, 2026

The Guysborough Memorial Hospital emergency department in Guysborough will close today (Sunday) and reopen at 7 tonight. Virtual urgent care will not be available during this closure. Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911. For general health advice and...

Infrastructure Funding Discussed at Antigonish Town Council

Oct 22, 2026

Infrastructure funding was a major topic of discussion during the recent Town of Antigonish Council meeting.     The Town applied to the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF)in 2025 for three major projects, Hospital Way, sewage treatment plant, and source water...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.