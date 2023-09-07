RCMP Deal with Noise Complaints on Labour Day Weekend

Antigonish RCMP had a busy labour day weekend.

Antigonish RCMP Sgt. Warren MacBeath said police responded to 12 noisy party complaints, eight of which were at residences and four were groups of people travelling through town. Police also handed out nine open liquor fines.

Also on the noise front, Antigonish Town Council held a special meeting on Tuesday evening to consider a Nuisance Party Bylaw. Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher said council endorsed the bylaw, which will now move to its first reading, which will likely take place later this month at a regular town council meeting.

Boucher said the purpose of the bylaw is mainly focussed on monitoring large gatherings or parties that sometimes take place in the town. She said it gives a little bit more latitude when it comes to offences, instead of just being a noise bylaw and also deals with items like destruction of property. Should it go through, it would gives enforcement officers the ability to issue summary offence tickets both while the party is happening and the days after.

Boucher noted the proposed bylaw also received endorsement from the RCMP.