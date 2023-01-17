RCMP hears Policing Related Concerns from Mulgrave Town Council

RCMP Sgt. Steven MacCallum attended the regular council meeting in the Town of Mulgrave last night to hear concerns about policing in the town from council and citizens. Issues that have been perennial problems, such as noise, illegal use of ATVs on roadways, and stunt driving were top of mind as well as the lack of response from the RCMP when citizens called to report such incidents.

Council offered a room in the Mulgrave Memorial Centre as a satellite office for RCMP officers when they are in the town and MacCallum suggested the use of surveillance cameras to dissuade some of the illegal activities taking place on Mulgrave streets. He also said he’d look into the issue of calls to the RCMP by citizens that were left unanswered.