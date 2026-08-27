RCMP helping welcome university students back to Antigonish

With STFX University students returning to both classes and the area soon, Antigonish RCMP Staff Sgt. Kim Hillier said police will help welcome students back.

Hillier said RCMP will take part in an upcoming open house, offering tips on things like personal safety and local by-laws. Hillier also noted she will take part in the good neighbours program tours where they, along with university and municipal representatives, speak to off-campus students.

There are other educational pieces prepared for the year, she said, while RCMP members are working closely with the university to continue to develop their relationship.