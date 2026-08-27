RCMP helping welcome university students back to Antigonish

With STFX University students returning to both classes and the area soon, Antigonish RCMP Staff Sgt. Kim Hillier said police will help welcome students back.
Hillier said RCMP will take part in an upcoming open house, offering tips on things like personal safety and local by-laws. Hillier also noted she will take part in the good neighbours program tours where they, along with university and municipal representatives, speak to off-campus students.
There are other educational pieces prepared for the year, she said, while RCMP members are working closely with the university to continue to develop their relationship.
Hillier said with people arriving who are new to area, police are asking for patience from residents as those students find their way around.
Earlier today, Cape Breton Canso Antigonish MP Jaime Battiste and Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis were part of an over $560,000 funding announcement for extending municipal water, wastewater, and storm water systems in the County of Antigonish. The funding...
Council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish recently awarded a tender for a pre-design and environmental assessment for a new sewage treatment facility in the county. Warden Nicholas MacInnis said the tender went to RV Anderson Associates, who offered...
Nova Scotia Liberal party leadership candidate Amanda Mombourquette was in Dartmouth last night to speak about her plan to rebuild the party. Mombourquette put forward a shared vision to renew the Nova Scotia Liberals. The plan, called It's Time to Rebuild, includes...
Work continues at the Antigonish and Area Fire and Rescue training Centre. Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department chief Adrian van de Sande said a cement pad is being installed at the site, noting they are waiting for inspections and hoping to pour the...
Elizabeth Yeo, vice president of students with STFX University, said the local school is set to begin welcoming students this weekend for the upcoming school year. Central welcome and check-in activities and move-in are set for this Saturday and Sunday. Monday will...
Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.
When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.
989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.