RCMP in Antigonish County Arrest Man on Break and Enter and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Charges

On September 19, the Antigonish RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) located and arrested an Antigonish man for breaking and entering into a residence and possession of property obtained by crime.

Subsequent to the arrest, police executed a search warrant on the suspect’s vehicle. While searching the vehicle, officers recovered and seized several items, mainly tools, believed to be stolen property.

Gregory Duncan MacKenzie, 28, faces charges of Break and Enter to a Residence and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

MacKenzie had a first court appearance on September 20 and was released by the courts on multiple conditions. He is set to return to Antigonish Provincial Court on October 23, at 9:30 a.m.

Antigonish Police hope to return seized items to their rightful owners. If a member of the public believes they have stolen items that may have been recovered by police and can identify them, please contact Antigonish Country District RCMP at 902-863-6500. You will be required to provide information proving that an item belongs to you, such as photographs, serial numbers, and/or detailed descriptions, in order for it to be released.