RCMP in Antigonish County lay charges of Attempted Murder and Aggravated assault following a Treaty Lane Incident

Early last Thursday morning, Antigonish District RCMP responded to a complaint of an incident involving three males on Treaty Lane. Following an investigation with help from the

RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit, police charged Thirty-six-year-old Michael Kane, and twenty-seven year old Nigel Henderson, both of Paq’tnkek, with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, and several breaches of court orders. Kane faces an additional charge of Uttering Threats.

The 24-year-old victim from Antigonish was released from hospital on Sunday. All of the men were known to one another.

Kane was arrested on Thursday and Henderson was arrested the following day. Kane is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on Wednesday. Henderson was scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court yesterday.

A release from the RCMP stated more charges are anticipated.

RCMP thanked the community for their assistance with the investigation.