RCMP in Antigonish County lay Smuggling and Firearms-related Charges against a Local Man

Antigonish County District RCMP with assistance from the Canada Border Services Agency has laid a number of smuggling and firearms-related charges against a 40-year-old man.

Police say on May 6th, the CBSA intercepted a package that was being shipped to a local man in Paqtnkek. RCMP say in the package was a firearm suppressor, which is a prohibited device.

Police say on June 27th, the package was delivered and a man was arrested immediately. Two Antigonish County homes were searched, where police seized firearms, some of which were loaded and unsafely stored as well as ammunition. A woman was also arrested at one of the homes.

Michael Alexander Kane of Paqtnkek is charged with Importing a Prohibited Device, Smuggling into Canada and Acquiring of Goods Illegally Imported under the Customs Act, two counts each of Careless Use of a Firearm and Unsafe Storage of a Firearm, and four counts each of Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm. Other charges include Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device and 5 counts each of Possession of a Firearm or Prohibited Device Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized and Possession of a Firearm or Prohibited Device Contrary to a Prohibition Order.

Kane appeared in court on June 27th and was released on conditions. His next court appearance is September 28th.