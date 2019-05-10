RCMP in Antigonish say Local Sudden Death is Not Considered Suspicious

Local police say a sudden death in the area is not considered suspicious.

On Wednesday, Antigonish District RCMP responded to a call in Indian Gardens about a 66- year-old Antigonish man who passed away.

The RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crimes unit assisted and RCMP Forensic Identification Technicians examined the scene. Following an autopsy by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, police determined the circumstances of the passing were not criminal in nature.

Police say their thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time.