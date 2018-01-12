RCMP in Inverness and Richmond Counties charge 45 people with drug-related offences in 2017

Residents in Inverness and Richmond counties will be happy to hear that the RCMP are making an impact in their communities. In a review of 2017, the RCMP say that the Inverness/Richmond RCMP executed 33 Controlled Drugs and Substances warrants and charged 45 people with 100 drug related charges.

Fifty of the drug-related charges also included Criminal Code charges. Additionally, officers seized a number of items such as 37 long guns, two hand guns, five vehicles, approximately $150,000 in cash and various drugs. Drugs seized include cocaine, oxycodone, morphine and many more.