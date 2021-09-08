RCMP In Inverness County Charge man with Attempted Murder

Inverness County District RCMP has charged a 35-year-old man with attempted murder in connection with an incident in Egypt Falls.

On Monday at around 1:30 p.m. police were called to a report of man that was shot on Keppoch Road. Police learned the man had been in a disagreement with two other men prior to being shot. RCMP say the other two men fled the scene. The victim sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

RCMP say the two men were located by officers a short time later and were held in custody overnight.

Donald Joseph Googoo of We’koqma’q First Nation has been charged with Attempted Murder. He appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court yesterday and was remanded into custody. He’ll appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court next on Thursday at 9 a.m.

The second man arrested by police was released, no charges were laid.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Inverness/Richmond Street Crime Enforcement Unit at 902-625-4164. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.