RCMP say a 41-year-old man from the Waycobah First Nation has been charged with transmitting and possessing child pornography.

Police say Nicholas Martin was charged after a home was searched on Sunday.

He was released on a number of conditions. He is due to appear in court on the charges on June 3rd.

Police note that with so many children at home during the province’s State of Emergency, they may have more unsupervised access to the internet, putting at greater risk of harm.