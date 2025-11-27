RCMP in New Brunswick Lay Charges from a Single Vehicle Crash in 2024 where a man from Judique Died

RCMP have laid six charges in connection with a single vehicle crash in Northeastern New Brunswick just over a year ago that took the life of a 28-year-old man from Judique.

The collision occurred on November 3, 2024 at Pointe des Robichaud; a community southeast of Bathurst. The crash occurred around 1 a.m., when a car travelling southbound crossed the center line and hit two power poles. Three people were ejected from the car, the 28-year-old victim from Judique died at the scene. Two others were taken to hospital and treated for their injuries.

Samuel LeBreton of Tilley Road, New Brunswick is charged with Impaired Operation of a Vehicle Causing Death, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Death, Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm, Impaired Operation over the Legal Limit Causing Death, and Impaired Operation over the Legal Limit Causing Bodily Harm.

LeBreton is scheduled to appear in Bathurst Provincial Court on December 22nd.