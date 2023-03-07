RCMP in Nova Scotia Responds to Four Off-Road Vehicle Crashes on Saturday

RCMP in Nova Scotia say over the course of a 10 hour period on Saturday, officers responded to four off-road vehicle crashes. The incidents occurred in Lunenburg, Richmond, Inverness and Pictou Counties.

Over the noon hour, Lunenburg District RCMP received a report of a youth injured while on an ATV near Pine Grove. The youth sustained a leg injury; RCMP transported him out of the woods and turned him over to EHS personnel for care.

Shortly after 2:30 that afternoon, Richmond County District RCMP received word that a woman had been injured on an ATV riding near Louisdale. She had fallen off the vehicle after it struck a snowbank and was struck by the ATV itself. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Around 10:05 p.m., Inverness County District RCMP were alerted that two men were hurt while on a snowmobile near Whycocomagh, The men suffered minor injuries; one needed treatment from paramedics.

Less than an hour later, Pictou County District RCMP were informed a snowmobile collided with a tree near Loganville. The snowmobile driver wasn’t hurt, police say she was displaying signs of impairment. Police allege breath samples from the driver were nearly three times the legal limit. She was later released from custody and will face Impaired Operation related charges. She’ll appear in court at a later date.

RCMP reminds operators of off-road vehicles to ride sober, drive at an appropriate speed, pay attention and wear safety gear including a proper helmut.