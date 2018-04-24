RCMP in Pictou County arrest two motorists for Impaired Driving

Pictou County RCMP arrested a 25-year-old man and a 45-year-old man for impaired driving over the weekend. The charges were laid as a result of police checkpoints.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, RCMP arrested a 25-year-old man from Sylvester at a checkstop in Alma. He’s been charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Driving Over the Legal Limit.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at a second checkstop at Haliburton, RCMP arrested a 45-year-old driver from River John. He’s also been charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Driving Over the Legal Limit.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on August 7th.


