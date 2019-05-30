RCMP in Pictou County Charge Three Motorists with Impaired Driving

Three men face charges after police responded to a pair of collisions in a 12 hour span.

At approximately 12:50 a.m. Tuesday morning, Pictou District RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 106 near Granton. An investigation revealed the 26-year-old male driver from Colchester County was impaired at the time of the collision. The driver was transported to hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision. This investigation continues and charges of Driving with a Blood Alcohol Level above the legal limit and Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle are expected.

While at the scene of the collision, RCMP stopped a second vehicle driving past. Police arrested the 25-year-old male driver from Thorburn, who exhibited signs of impairment. He also faces charges of Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Driving with a Blood Alcohol Level over the legal limit and will appear in Pictou Provincial Court on August 26.

At approximately 12:08 p.m. on the same day, RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision on Little Harbour Road. Police arrested the 42-year-old Alberta driver following an investigation at the scene. The driver faces charges of Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Driving with a Blood Alcohol Level over above the legal limit and will appear in Pictou Provincial Court on July 29.