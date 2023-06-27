RCMP in Pictou County Investigate Armed Robbery

Pictou County District RCMP is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a gas station.

On Sunday, at approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station on Bridge Avenue in Plymouth. RCMP officers learned that a man had entered the gas station, told an employee to give him the till and briefly displayed, what the employee believed was, a weapon in his waist band. The man took cash from the till and fled the scene on foot heading towards Foord Street in Stellarton.

The employee was not physically injured during the incident.

Police describe the man as 6-foot, with light brown hair and having a scruffy beard. He is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. The man was wearing a grey hoodie, white t-shirt, blue jeans, dark shoes with white soles and black sunglasses.

Anyone who recognizes this man, or who has information on this incident, is asked to contact Pictou County District RCMP at 902-458-4333. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.