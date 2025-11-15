RCMP in Pictou County Investigate Fatal Collision between a Pedestrian and Vehicles

Pictou County District RCMP is investigating a fatal collision between a pedestrian and vehicles that occurred on Highway 104 at Stellarton.

On November 13 at approximately 6:50 p.m., RCMP officers, fire services, and EHS responded to a report of a collision between exits 24 and 25 of Highway 104. Officers learned that a person was walking on the westbound lane of the roadway and was struck by vehicles.

The pedestrian, a 45-year-old southwest Nova Scotia man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At this time, criminality is not believed to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is involved.

Investigators are asking any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police and anyone with dash cam footage of Highway 104 in the Stellarton area from approximately 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on November 13 to contact Pictou County District RCMP at 902-755-4141.

Highway 104 was closed for several hours.