RCMP in Pictou County Investigate Theft of Firearms in Greenhill

Pictou County District RCMP is investigating the theft of firearms from a home on Salem Road in Greenhill.

On Monday, at approximately 5:40 p.m., Police received a report of a break-in at a home. RCMP officers learned someone stole 17 rifles and two handguns during the break-in, which occurred between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday. During this time, a black pickup truck with a loud muffler was seen at the home during this time.

Amongst the firearms stolen were 10 Marlin level action .336 calibre rifles, a Smith & Wesson M and P .22 calibre pistol and a Walther P38 9mm pistol.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Pictou County District RCMP at 902-755-4141. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.