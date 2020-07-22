RCMP in Pictou County Investigating Armed Robbery at a Service Station in Plymouth

Pictou District RCMP are investigating an armed robbery.

At 4 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a call of a robbery at a service station on East River Road in Plymouth. Officers learned a lone suspect entered the store with a hatchet, and demanded cash and cigarettes from the cashier. The cashier complied, no one was hurt, and there were no other customers at the time. The suspect fled the store and the cashier pressed the panic alarm button, alerting police. Two witnesses outside saw the suspect get into the passenger side of a blue four door hatchback vehicle and quickly leave the area, towards New Glasgow on Park Street.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6-foot tall with a heavy build, with a shaved head, wearing a black hoodie, dark shorts, white socks and black shoes. He was wearing a black face covering. An RCMP police dog and handler, as well as RCMP Forensic Identification Section, are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Pictou District RCMP at 902-755-5151, Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.