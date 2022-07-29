RCMP in Pictou County Investigation a Pair of Fires Deemed Suspicous

Pictou County District RCMP is investigating suspicious fires that occurred in both Lyons Brook and St. Pauls.

On July 22nd at approximately 1:40 a.m., RCMP and firefighters responded to a report of a fire at an old bridge in St. Pauls. RCMP officers learned that the fire had already gone out prior to the arrival of firefighters. The bridge itself was a wood structure that was no longer in use. The fire was deemed suspicious.

On July 25th, at approximately 12:05 a.m., RCMP and firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a bridge on a trail in Lyons Brook. The fire department was able to successfully extinguish the blaze. However the bridge was completed destroyed. The bridge was also a wooden structure, similar to the one in St. Pauls. This fire was also deemed suspicious.

The investigations are ongoing and being assisted by the Pictou County District RCMP’s General Investigation Section and the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s Office.

Anyone with information on either fire is asked to contact the Pictou County District RCMP at 902-755-4141. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.