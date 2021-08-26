RCMP in Pictou County lay Firearms and Drug Charges to Stellarton Man following a Traffic Stop

A Stellarton man faces firearm charges following a traffic stop.

At approximately 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, Pictou RCMP stopped a vehicle on Holland Lane in Plymouth for having an obstructed licence plate. Police say the male driver identified himself and was looking for the registration for the vehicle when the officer spotted illegal cigarettes in the vehicle. The driver was arrested without incident under the Revenue Act.

RCMP say further investigation revealed that the driver was also in possession of firearms and drugs. Police seized a shotgun, a rifle, suspected methamphetamine, illegal cigarettes, ammunition, a cell phone and cash.

Michael Daniel MacNeil from Stellarton faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts each of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and failing to comply with a release order. Police remanded MacNeil into custody and he is set to appear in Pictou Provincial Court today.