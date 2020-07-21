RCMP in Pictou County Stop Speeding Motorists Following Reports from the Public

RCMP in Pictou County pulled over several speeding drivers over the weekend, thanks to reports from concerned motorists.

Police say shortly before 9 Saturday morning, officers responded to a call of a group of eastbound cars racing on Highway 104. The callers told the RCMP the vehicles appeared to be high-end sports cars, and it seemed to be travelling as a group. RCMP officers stopped six drivers for speed-related offences and one for a lane infraction between Broadway and Barney’s River.

Officers were thanked by several passing motorists who stopped to thank police and by several drivers who honked and gave a thumbs-up to police as they drove by.