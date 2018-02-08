RCMP in Pictou County Wrap Up Investigation of Report of a Suspicious Man
Pictou District RCMP say officers have completed its investigation into a report of a suspicious man who approached two 10-year-old girls in Riverton on January 18th.
Police say a man identified himself to the RCMP after reading about the investigation in the local newspaper. RCMP interviewed the man, and investigators concluded there was no threat to the children, or the community at large.