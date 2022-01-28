RCMP in Richmond County charge man on Firearms-related Offences

Richmond County District RCMP charged a man with firearm offences after an incident in St. Peter’s.

On January 18, police received a complaint of a man in a store on Grenville Street wearing an unconcealed handgun on his waist. Police began investigating the incident and on January 20, police executed a search warrant at a home on Old Band Office Road in Chapel Island. Police arrested a 36-year-old man at the home without incident. During the search police seized a rifle, a number of airsoft handguns and rifles, a prohibited magazine, and ammunition.

The man was released from custody on conditions and will be facing charges of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm and Unsafe Storage of a Firearm. The man will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court at a later date.

The investigation is continuing and further charges are anticipated.