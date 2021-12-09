RCMP in Richmond County Charge Truck Driver with Impaired Driving

Richmond County District RCMP arrested an impaired driver after a collision on Highway 4 in Barra Head.

On November 30, at 7:31 p.m., police received a report of a traffic hazard on Highway 4 in Barra Head. Police learned that two vehicles had been travelling on the highway when they ran over a piece of wood on the road. Police noted a nearby guardrail was heavily damaged and the piece of wood came from the guardrail. Both vehicles suffered significant damage but no one was injured.

Police spotted a trail of fluids on the highway and followed the trail from the collision scene to a commercial transport truck parked on Grenville St. in St. Peter’s. The truck sustained damage consistent with a collision with a guardrail. Police say officers spoke with the truck driver, a 41-year-old Miramichi man, who police allege was displaying signs of impairment. The man provided a sample of breath, which resulted in a “Fail”. He was arrested for Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and was transported to the St. Peter’s RCMP Detachment where he provided additional samples of breath, both over the legal limit.

The man was released on charges of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and Impaired Operation of a Conveyance over the legal limit. He will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court at a later date. He was also served with Summary Offence Tickets for Failing to Immediately Stop at the Scene of an Accident, Depositing Material that May Damage Tires on Highway and Illegal Possession of Liquor.