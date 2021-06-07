RCMP in Victoria County Issue Fines for Traffic-Related Infractions

Over an eight hour period last Thursday Victoria District RCMP and the RCMP’s Northeast Traffic Services issued 13 fines for traffic-related violations, seized five vehicles and arrested one man for impaired driving.

At 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, police say a Baddeck RCMP officer attempted to stop four motorcycles that had been driving at excessive speeds on Highway 105. Three of the bikes fled from police. A short time later, another RCMP officer spotted the motorcycles and police say they were clocked at approximately 200 kilometres an hour. The bikes fled again. Two of the three motorcycles were eventually stopped near Kempt Head Road. A third motorcycle was abandoned and seized by police. Two men, a 22-year-old from North Sydney and a 23-year-old from Florence were issued several tickets including operating an unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Also at around 2:30 p.m., police stopped a car on Highway 105, after an RCMP clocked the vehicle at 157 kilometres an hour. A 44-year-old woman from Big Bras d’Or was charged with Stunting. The car was also seized.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., a car was stopped on Highway 125 in Point Edward for excessive speeding. Police say the driver was arrested for Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and his vehicle was seized. Police allege the driver’s breath samples were one-and-a-half times the legal limit. The 22-year-old year old man from Howie Centre was released from custody and will appear in Sydney Provincial Court on July 21st.