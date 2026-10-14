RCMP Investigate a Break & Enter in Plymouth

Pictou County District RCMP is asking for the public’s help with an investigation into a break and enter from October 8 in Plymouth. Police say man entered a home between 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Davison Drive and stole a quantity of cash, a backpack and gear bag, electronics, jewellery, and gift cards. The man was wearing a maroon sweater and grey pants. He is described as being 30-40 years old.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may be able to identify the man is asked to contact Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.