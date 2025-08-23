RCMP Investigate a Fatal Two Vehicle Collision Near Lexington, Inverness County

One person has died, and a second is in hospital following a two vehicle crash on Highway 105 near Lexington, Inverness County.

RCMP say on August 20th at around 1:25 p.m., police, fire services and EHS were called to the scene, between Long Stretch Road and Lake Horton Road. Investigators learned that a Chevrolet CZT and Jeep collided before both vehicles came to rest in a ditch on the opposite side of the road.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 52-year-old man from Ontario, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep, a 32-year-old woman from Eskasoni, was transported to hospital by EHS with serious injuries.

An RCMP reconstructionist investigated at the scene. Police continue to investigate.

A portion of Highway 105 between Port Hastings and Lexington was closed for several hours.