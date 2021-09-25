RCMP Investigate A Vehicle Fire; Police Learn Vehicle was Stolen Earlier

The Antigonish RCMP is investigation the theft of a truck in the Havre Boucher area that was later burned.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on September 16th, officers responded to a report of a vehicle fire on the Afton Road in Afton. Officers believe the fire was deliberately set. Police learned that the vehicle had been stolen from a business in Havre Boucher at 10:20 p.m. that evening near Havre Boucher Road and Highway 4. Surveillance video from the business shows a lone male walking onto the property and stealing the truck.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Antigonish RCMP at 902-863-6500. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web sit at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.