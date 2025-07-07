RCMP Investigate Alleged Aggravated Assault in Whycocomagh

Inverness County District RCMP is investigating an alleged aggravated assault in Whycocomagh.

This morning, at approximately 4 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of an assault that occurred on Dianne’s Lane. RCMP officers learned two men were involved in an altercation when one man is alleged to have assaulted the other with a knife.

The victim, who’s known to the suspect, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS.

RCMP officers seized the weapon involved in the incident and identified the man involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Inverness County District RCMP at 902-756-3371. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app