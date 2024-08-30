RCMP Investigate Break-in at a Home in Havre Boucher

Antigonish County District RCMP is investigating a break and enter to a home that occurred on August 28.

On August 28 at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a report that two people had broken into a residence on Havre Boucher Road and were demanding money from the man and woman inside. The two suspects, believed to be men, departed on foot when a family member of the homeowners intervened. No one was physically injured in the incident.

Both suspects had their faces concealed and wore gloves.

Investigators want to speak with anyone who has information about this incident. This includes witnesses as well as anyone in the area with surveillance video that may show suspicious circumstances leading up to or after this incident took place.

Anyone with information that could support the investigation is asked to call Antigonish County District RCMP at 902-863-6500. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.