RCMP Investigate Break in at Barneys River Fire Hall

Pictou County District RCMP is investigating a break-in at the Barneys River Volunteer Fire Department.

Police say officers were called to the fire hall at around 11 p-m Sunday evening. Investigators say about $35,000 worth of equipment was stolen. The front door was also damaged. Among the items stolen are essential pieces of rescue equipment used to remove victims from serious motor vehicle crashes or to gain entry to buildings. They include a set of “Jaws of Life”, Hurst cutters, Hurst electric ram, a Stihl power saw and a Milwaukee reciprocating saw.

Police believe the theft occurred sometime between last Wednesday night and Sunday evening.

Anyone with information on this incident or knows where the items are asked to call the Pictou County District RCMP at 902-755-4141. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.