RCMP investigate Break-in at Stan Rogers Folk Festival Grounds

The Guysborough District RCMP are investigating a break and enter that occurred on the grounds of a popular summer time music festival. RCMP say that sometime during the overnight hours of December tenth, multiple buildings at the Stan Rogers Folk Festival grounds were broken into and several doors were damaged in the process.

The RCMP say damage done to nonprofit groups hurt the local area and economy, and also negatively impact the work done by promoters and organizers. Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have information about these incidents.

If you have information, call the RCMP at 902-366-2440, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.