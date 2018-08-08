RCMP Investigate Break-In at the Waycobah Band Office

A break in has led to a local band council offering a reward for information that might lead to a conviction.

At around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Waycobah RCMP officers received a complaint of a break-in involving mischief at the Waycobah Band office. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and RCMP are encouraging anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers. RCMP spokesperson Dal Hutchinson said he understands there was a significant amount of damage done to the office.

Waycobah band council and Chief Rod Googoo reached out on Facebook following the incident. In a signed, joint post, chief and councillors stated the whole building was vandalised and the computer system was damaged, which may result in social and payroll cheques being delayed.

Council is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. They asked the public to speak with police or council members themselves.