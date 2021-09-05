RCMP Investigate Break-in In Monastery

The Antigonish RCMP is investigating a break-in at a property on Old Trunk Road in Monastery.

Police say on September first, officers were called to the area where they learned the locks on two sea containers had been cut and broken into. Electrical wire and a safe weighing about 400 pounds were stolen from inside. The safe had been bolted to the floor at the time of the break-in. The safe contained five firearms, a coin collections and cash. The theft is valued at more than $5,000.

If you have any information on this incident, call Antigonish RCMP at 902-863-6500. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.