RCMP Investigate Collision of two Side-by- on the Celtic Shores Coastal Trail in Inverness County

The Inverness County District RCMP is investigating a collision of two side-by-sides on the Celtic Shores Coastal Trail near Harbourview.

Police were called to the scene last Thursday around 6 pm. RCMP say officers learned that the two side-by-sides were travelling in opposite directions when they collided, causing one of the vehicles to leave the trail and roll down an embankment. Officers say the the driver of the other side-by-side fled the scene without offering assistance. Two women later went to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.