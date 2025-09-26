RCMP Investigate Crash on Highway 104 at Havre Boucher Thursday Night

The Antigonish County District RCMP is investigating a crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV on Highway 104 Thursday night.

RCMP, firefighters and EHS were called to the scene at 9:17 pm where a tractor-trailer had jack-knifed at Exit 38 at Havre Boucher.

The driver and sole occupant in the truck, a 68-year-old man from Smith’s Creek, New Brunswick sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS. No other injuries were reported to police.

Highway 104 was closed in both directions, but re-opened last night.