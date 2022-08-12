RCMP Investigate Damage to a filling station Used by Local Firefighters

Antigonish District RCMP is looking for information in relation to damage to a filling station used by a local fire department on Old Monastery Road in Monastery.

On August 9, 2022, at approximately 11:20 a.m., Antigonish District RCMP responded to a report of damage to a filling station used by local fire department. RCMP officers learned that sometime between July 31 and August 8, the filling pipe on a water station was cut. The damage caused to the filling station could have delayed a response by the fire department, affecting public safety.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Antigonish District RCMP at 902-863-6500. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.