RCMP Investigate Fatal ATV Crash In Inverness County

Inverness County District RCMP is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on MacIntyre Mountain Road in Glenora.

RCMP, fire and EHS personnel were called to the scene at approximately 7:20 on Saturday evening.. RCMP officers learned the ATV had been travelling south on the road and attempted to turn around to head north, when the driver lost control. The ATV came to rest in a ditch.

The driver of the ATV, a 59-year-old Judique man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.