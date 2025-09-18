RCMP Investigate Fatal ATV Crash in Richmond County

Richmond County District RCMP is investigating a fatal ATV crash in Grand Anse.

At approximately 10:20 p.m Tuesday evening, RCMP responded to a report of an overturned side-by-side and a deceased man alongside Buchanan Road.

The victim was identified as a 39-year-old man from Whiteside, and the off-highway vehicle was a blue Can-Am side-by-side.

RCMP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services were called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Richmond County District RCMP at 902-226-2533. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.