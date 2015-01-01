RCMP investigate fatal Car-Pedestrian Collision In Antigonish

Antigonish County District RCMP say one man is dead following a car-pedestrian collision early last evening.

Police, fire and EHS were called to the scene on James Street in Antigonish at 5:45 p.m. where a car struck a pedestrian.

RCMP say the 83-year-old pedestrian was transported to hospital where he later died. The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 67-year-old Antigonish man wasn’t hurt.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist also visited the site; an investigation is continuing.

James Street was closed for several hours.