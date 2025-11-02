RCMP Investigate Fatal Crash in Antigonish County on Highway 104

Antigonish County District RCMP say one person is dead following motor vehicle collision on Highway 104 just east of Antigonish. Officers are seeking witnesses to the collision.

Saturday evening at approximately 9:50 p.m., police, fire services, and EHS responded to the collision on the 104 near Dagger Woods Road and Pomquet Monks Head Road. Officers learned that the crash involved a car and a large farm or construction vehicle.

The four occupants of the car, a black Toyota Rav 4, were transported to hospital by EHS. One passenger, a child, was pronounced dead at hospital.

The other vehicle did not remain on the scene. Investigators later located the vehicle believed to be involved; it has been seized for investigation.

A collision reconstructionist came to the scene. The road was closed for several hours. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is also involved.

Investigators want to speak with anyone who was travelling on Highway104 during the evening of November 1 and may have seen either of the vehicles involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Antigonish County District RCMP at 902-863-6500. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.