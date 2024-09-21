RCMP Investigate Fatal Crash in Thorburn

Pictou County District RCMP say one person is dead following a single vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Thorburn.

RCMP say around 6:30 am Police, EHS personnel and firefighters were called to the scene in the 9000 block on Sherbrooke Road.

Police say officers learned that a blue Honda Civic left the roadway and entered the ditch.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 19-year-old Blue Mountain man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A collision reconstructionist visited the crash site. The investigation is ongoing, and is being assisted by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.