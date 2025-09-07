RCMP Investigate Fatal Single Vehicle Crash in Pictou County

Pictou County District RCMP say one man is dead in a single vehicle collision in Pine Tree.

Police say Saturday night at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers, fire services, and EHS were called to the scene on Highway 4 between Woodburn Road and Old Pine Tree Road.

RCMP officers learned that a Nissan Rogue left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man, from New Glasgow was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers, A 16-year-old man, from Pictou County and a 19-year-old woman, from New Glasgow, were both transported to hospital with serious injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist was called to the scene; the investigation is ongoing.

The highway was closed for several hours.

