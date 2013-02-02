RCMP Investigate Four Vehicle Crash in Monastery

RCMP say there were multiple injuries from a four vehicle collision at Highway 104 in Monastery Thursday morning.

Police were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. The vehicles involved where a blue 2022 Honda CR-V, a black 2014 Hyundai Accent, a red 2020 Nissan Rogue and a black Dodge RAM.

Circumstances around the collision are not known. All occupants in the four vehicles were taken to hospital with various level of injuries. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

RCMP are continuing their investigation