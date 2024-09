The Antigonish County District RCMP is investigating a four vehicle collision Monday afternoon on Highway 104 near Tracadie.

The highway at Exit 36B to the west side of Exit 37 was closed for most of the afternoon; it was reopened shortly before 5 pm. RCMP say multiple people were reported injured, but none were reported to be life-threatening. No further details are available.

RCMP, local firefighters and EHS were called to the scene.