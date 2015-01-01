RCMP Investigate Hate-Motivated Mischief on an Antigonish Sidewalk

The Antigonish County District RCMP is investigating a case of hate-motivated mischief in the town last month.
Police say on October 8th, officers received a report of vandalism on a sidewalk on Church Street. Investigators say someone had spray painted a racial slur and derogatory graffiti on the sidewalk. It has since been removed.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Antigonish County District RCMP at 902-863-6500. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.