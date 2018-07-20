RCMP Investigate Historic Sexual Assault

Police in Cape Breton are encouraging potential sexual assault victims to come forward.

A release from the RCMP states officers in Arichat are investigating a historical sexual assault that occurred in the 1970’s in different locations on Isle Madame. Adolphe Kehoe, 84, of River Bourgeois was arrested as a result of the investigation and was charged with sexual assault. He was released and is set to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on August 14.

While investigating, the RCMP determined there may be more victims. They are asking anyone who feels they are a victim to contact Arichat RCMP at 902-226-2533.