RCMP Investigate Inverness County Break In

Inverness District RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person who may

be involved in a recent break and entre at a local gas station.

Someone entered the store at 1:20 a.m. on February 18 by breaking a window in the front of the building and a quantity of cigarettes was stolen. Police issued images taken from surveillance video that was running while the store was closed.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Inverness District RCMP at 902-625-2220 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS.