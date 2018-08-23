RCMP Investigate Mischief at Pictou Marina

Pictou County District RCMP say they’ve received several recent complaints of mischief to boats at the Pictou Marina. Fuel lines have been cut, draining fuel from boats moored there. Police are investigating and are reviewing video surveillance from the Marina. RCMP are also requesting boat owners to ensure their vessels are locked, and that all valuables are removed from sight if possible.

If you have witnessed any suspicious activity at the Marina, call the RCMP at 902-893-6820 or 1-800-803-RCMP. You can also call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.